Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is 'insane' as he stars for Liverpool v Manchester United











Jurgen Klopp has labelled Mohamed Salah as ‘insane’ after he went top of their all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

Salah took his tally to 129 in the PL to surpass Robbie Fowler at the top of the charts. Salah’s double today helped down Manchester United in a memorable 7-0 thrashing of their rivals at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward has turned into one of the best ever signings at Liverpool. His goals and assists have been outstanding over the years.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp told Sky he believes Salah will be appreciated even more in years to come when people look back on his achievements.

“It’s insane. 129 goals is absolutely insane. What a number. And I don’t even know the number on how many goals he was involved with, setting up today at least one. So that’s really special. He’s a special player, a very special player. We appreciate him now already but in the future looking back, people will realise wow, we witnessed something really special,” Klopp said.

Salah had been in patchy form for most of the season but was back to his scintillating best as Liverpool smashed past United today.

TBR’s View: Salah a Liverpool legend

You run out of words to describe Salah sometimes. He does things that no other players in this league can do at times and he truly is world class.

Today was the Mo Salah we’ve all grown to know and love. He was outstanding and his ruthless finishing was just the icing on the cake.

If Salah can keep this form up then Liverpool are right in the top four mix. It was a performance for the ages from the Reds and Salah, and one to live long in the memory banks.