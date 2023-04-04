Jurgen Klopp admits he might have forgotten about £41m Liverpool player on Saturday











Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he might have forgotten about Liverpool star Diogo Jota after their heavy defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat tonight as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s players will have a point to prove after Klopp was far from complimentary about their display at the Etihad Stadium.

The German boss remarked that only four players, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Cody Gakpo, put in a respectable performance in Manchester.

But now, Klopp has admitted that he may have forgotten to add Diogo Jota to that list.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Klopp admits he forgot Jota

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp reflected on his comments after Saturday’s defeat and admitted that Jota actually performed well, considering he has only recently returned from a spell on the sidelines.

“The players feel very responsible for everything, so there’s not one player in the dressing room who doesn’t care,” he said.

“I said what I said, maybe I forgot Diogo [Jota] because he played an absolutely OK game as long as his legs were there after the long injury he had.

“But we were underperforming in almost every other position and that doesn’t help. We cannot play with four-and-a-half OK performances. None of the performances were great and you cannot play like that against City.

“You cannot play like that in the Premier League. The next opponent requires everything we have to offer and that’s what we prepare for.

“We want to fight for each other, we want to go through that together. But we need the good moments as well and the last impression and experience we made was a horrible one because we played there so often and were so competitive, but that day, we weren’t.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jota is currently working his way back to full match sharpness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The £41 million man is clearly lacking confidence in-front of goal right now, but he did put in a decent enough shift on Saturday.

Liverpool will be hopeful that the Portuguese star rediscovers his scoring touch as he was previously a reliable source of goals for Klopp’s men.

