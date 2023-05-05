Junior Firpo shares what Sam Allardyce has already put in place in Leeds training











Leeds United have turned to Premier League relegation firefighter Sam Allardyce for their final four games of the season.

The Whites have endured a nightmare season that promised so much and could culminate in a drop to the Championship.

Leeds began the season with Jesse Marsch before sacking him and replacing him with caretaker Michael Skubala.

Javi Gracia then took the reins until the end of the season. He too has now left Elland Road as Leeds’ form deteriorated.

Now, it’s up to Allardyce to try to keep Leeds above the bottom three come Sunday 28 May.

The fixture list hasn’t been kind to them, mind. Up next for the Whites is Saturday afternoon’s trip to Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Allardyce has wasted no time in trying to instil his ideas into the Leeds squad.

On Thursday, Sky Sports conducted an interview with Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison to get an insight into the camp.

The Leeds defender said Allardyce’s focus has been on fixing the Whites’ leaky defence ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

“Basically organisation,” said Firpo.

“How we want to play against Man City, how we want to structure ourselves to concede less goals, and, as Jack said, the main thing is about playing with confidence.

“Try to make as few mistakes as possible and try to exploit the areas we can damage against other teams, especially Man City.”

Our view

Leeds have left it very late to try and save their Premier League status at the end of an absolutely rotten season.

When the Whites ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea back in August, it really looked as though they could’ve gone on to great things.

Instead, only goal difference separates them from 18th-placed Nottingham Forest after 34 games.

Nevertheless, Allardyce has a good record of keeping teams up. He’s certainly worth the gamble.

It’ll be interesting to see how Leeds fare away at City.

After all, it’ll be like four cup finals for the Whites, so hopefully they can shock the pre-match favourites.