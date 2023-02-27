Junior Firpo shares what he told the Leeds coaching staff about the dressing room











Leeds United beat Southampton this weekend courtesy of a rare Junior Firpo goal to ease their relegation worries.

The Whites put in a more considered performance than in recent weeks and looked more defensively sound in Javi Gracia’s first game in charge. In the end, it was always going to be one goal that settled things and Firpo was the man in the right place to deliver the killer blow.

Firpo has had a frustrating time of things in the main since signing. However, he looked to be well up for it on Saturday and got his rewards.

Now playing under Gracia, Firpo will hope for a key role. And in quotes from the Daily Mail, the Dominican Republic born full-back revealed what he’d told Gracia and his new coaching staff prior to Southampton.

“We didn’t deserve to be there. We were worried this would be another game where we’d have chances and the other team scores,” Firpo said.

“It’s been one of the toughest times of my career, but I said to the new coaches this is one of the best dressing rooms I’ve ever known and we deserve to be in the Premier League.”

Leeds take on Fulham in the FA Cup this week before travelling to an out of form Chelsea at the weekend.

TBR’s View: Firpo has a chance to shine now at Leeds

You could see at the end of the game that Firpo was well up for the fight. He celebrated massively with the Elland Road crowd and looked to be really into things.

It was a big goal from him as well at a crucial time. And his comments on what he’d told Gracia and co about the dressing room also show he’s fully invested.

Leeds will go to Chelsea knowing they can win. Firpo, then, will hope to continue his run and contribute once more.

