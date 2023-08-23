‘Jumping on the bandwagon too quickly’: Danny Murphy says he disagrees with what’s being said about Spurs man

Danny Murphy has defended Richarlison and suggested that too many are writing the Tottenham Hotspur forward off too quickly after a quiet start to the season.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT as some continue to express doubts over whether the Brazilian will be able to step up following the sale of Harry Kane this summer.

Richarlison has started both of Tottenham’s opening two Premier League games. Unfortunately, he is yet to open his account for the campaign. And he has come in for criticism.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, he has huge shoes to fill. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals in a pretty dreadful side last season. And he is Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer. Meanwhile, Richarlison was one of several players to struggle for Spurs last year.

Murphy backs Richarlison to come good for Tottenham

With the window still open, plenty of Tottenham fans would be forgiven for imploring the club to look at signing another striker.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

But Murphy believes that Richarlison will come good if he is given enough of a chance to show what he can do for Spurs.

“Richarlison, some people are jumping on the bandwagon too quickly on writing him off,” he told talkSPORT. “This is a guy who’s got a bit about him. Brazil number nine, you get in the first team in Brazil. Everton, he got double figures I think three, maybe four seasons, in a relegation-battling team.

“He’s got more about him than Tottenham fans have seen yet. And I wouldn’t write him off just yet. He’s never going to score all the goals Kane scores. Nobody is. So just stick with Ange, and stick with the team and just try and enjoy it.”

In some respects, Richarlison probably has not been helped by the transfer window still being open. He probably did not expect to start up front for the opening day clash with Brentford until just a few days beforehand.

And while Spurs can still sign players, there will be debates about whether they need to sign someone else.

Once the window is shut, Ange Postecoglou will know what he has to work with for a few months. And the debate over whether Richarlison should be the main striker at the club will be put to bed.

He has not played badly so far. But Tottenham have look transformed under Postecoglou. And yet, Richarlison has rarely looked like scoring in the opening two games.

He does need to step his game up now. But as Murphy suggests, he has the potential to do exactly that.

Few will relish silencing their doubters as much as Richarlison.