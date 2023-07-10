Julen Lopetegui ‘gives green light’ for Wolves to sign ‘fantastic’ former Champions League defender

The latest reports suggest that Wolves could be very close to re-signing defender Matt Doherty this summer transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui ‘gives green light’ for the club to go and complete a deal to re-sign the player.

Doherty is currently a free agent after he was released by Atletico Madrid. The report goes on to say that fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are also interested in signing him.

Despite this interest from the Eagles, the priority for Doherty is to move back to Wolves, where he made over 300 appearances for the club.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Doherty close to re-signing for Wolves

The Irish defender was praised by former Spurs team mate Dejan Kulusevski. The winger called Doherty ‘fantastic‘ and clearly rates the full-back.

He is no doubt loved by the Wolves fan base as he was part of the squad that got the club promoted and also played with them in the Europa League.

Doherty is now 31 years-old and even though he is getting closer to the end of his career a move no doubt benefits all involved.

He gets another chance back in the Premier League and Wolves get to pick up a very solid squad player who has a lot of great experience.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With Wolves struggling in the Premier League last season, they could definitely do with some good experience like Doherty possesses.

Lopetegui has also backed the move, so he must be happy with the quality of Doherty. With him available on a free transfer it seems like a very sensible move to make with not much financial risk. This, combined with the fact that Doherty was playing in the Champions League last season makes it a good signing.