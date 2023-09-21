Jude Bellingham sends one-word message to 24-year-old Arsenal player on Instagram

Arsenal star Declan Rice made his Champions League debut last night, and Jude Bellingham has sent him a message on Instagram.

The Gunners returned to the biggest stage in club football yesterday after a six-year absence. Everyone around the club was buzzing to hear that Champions League anthem at the Emirates, and there were many players who made their debut as well.

Rice was one of them.

Jude Bellingham sends message to Arsenal star Declan Rice

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the world, but he played all his senior football at West Ham before joining the Gunners, and that meant he never had an opportunity to play in the Champions League.

One of the biggest reasons why Rice wanted to leave West Ham was to play in the most prestigious club competition in Europe, and Arsenal gave him an opportunity to do just that.

Rice started in the Champions League for the first time ever against PSV Eindhoven last night, and he bossed the midfield against the Dutch side.

He barely put a foot wrong all game, and Arsenal came out as comfortable winners in the end.

Rice took to Instagram to celebrate his Champions League debut today. Bellingham and a few other big names replied to his post.

“General,” wrote the Real Madrid star, while Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard replied with emojis.

TBR View:

It’s amazing how Rice has settled in so fast at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was Mikel Arteta’s number-one target in the summer. The Gunners boss was desperate to sign him, and you can now see why.

Rice is yet to put a foot wrong in an Arsenal shirt. He has been incredible so far, and we are convinced he will get even better in the coming months and years.

Arsenal take on Tottenham next and Rice is expected to start. If he has a good game, Arsenal will likely pick up all three points.