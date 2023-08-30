Jude Bellingham sends message to 25-year-old Arsenal player on Instagram

Arsenal enjoyed a fruitful evening at the PFA Awards on Wednesday.

Several Gunners players were recognised for their efforts over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bukayo Saka was the big winner for Arsenal on the night, picking up the PFA Young Player of the Season award.

In addition, Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard all featured in the Team of the Year.

Ramsdale took to Instagram on Thursday with a series of pictures featuring him and his Team of the Year trophy.

Each picture featured Arsenal’s three other Team of the Year winners in the reflection of the 25-year-old’s trophy.

Plenty of Ramsdale’s peers congratulated him and his teammates, including England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal topped the Premier League table for much of the season, only falling short late on in the campaign.

Despite not winning the title, the 2022-23 season marked an amazing improvement in the Gunners’ fortunes.

It was the first time Arsenal had even finished in the top four since 2016, when they also finished second.

In addition, Ramsdale’s inclusion in the Team of the Year marks the first time a Gunners goalkeeper has featured since David Seaman in 1996-97.

Arsenal are definitely stronger this season too, having made a host of great signings over the summer.

It took several years and a lot of effort, but the Gunners are finally in the big time again.

Ramsdale and Saka will no doubt continue to shine for England too.

Luckily for them, Bellingham is also in their ranks, as he’s truly going from strength to strength at Real Madrid.