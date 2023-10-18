Jude Bellingham now sends two-words to Kieran Trippier on Instagram after last night’s England game

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has sent a message to Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier after last night’s England game.

Trippier started at left-back for England last night as Gareth Southgate’s men picked up a 3-1 win over Italy.

The win secured England’s place at next year’s Euros as Harry Kane bagged a brace while Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet.

But it was Bellingham who stole the show on the night as he picked up the Player of the Match award after an exceptional display in midfield.

And after helping England to a crucial win at Wembley, Jude Bellingham has sent a message to Newcastle’s Trippier on Instagram.

Bellingham sends message to Trippier

Trippier took to social media last night to express his delight after England qualified for the Euros.

He wrote: “The perfect international break with 2 wins and a great performance. Euro-2024 soon.”

And Bellingham responded beneath the post: “Let’s goooo.”

Trippier has become an important part of Southgate’s squad over the past few years and put in a solid display at left-back last night.

Of course, the 31-year-old’s favoured position is on the opposite side but his versatility has been vital to England of late.

The Newcastle skipper has arguably been the best right-back in the Premier League so far this season and despite playing out of position last night, he looked assured.

Trippier looks set to be part of the England squad for next year’s tournament and based off his recent form, he deserves to be named in Southgate’s squad.