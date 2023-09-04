Jude Bellingham has left a wordless reaction on Declan Rice’s Instagram account after the midfielder bagged a late winner for Arsenal yesterday.

The Gunners picked up a 3-1 win over Manchester United thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard, Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

It certainly wasn’t plain sailing for Mikel Arteta’s men though as they fell behind in the 27th minute through a brilliant effort from Marcus Rashford.

Odegaard equalised just 35 seconds later after an excellent Arsenal move and the second half was packed with controversial moments.

Indeed, Kai Havertz was denied a penalty after a VAR review, before Alejandro Garnacho’s late effort was ruled out due to an offside.

Then up stepped Declan Rice to bag his first goal for Arsenal at a crucial time.

The 24-year-old netted deep into stoppage time before Jesus rounded off the win.

And it’s fair to say that Rice’s England teammate, Jude Bellingham, is impressed with his display.

Bellingham sends message to Rice

Rice took to Instagram to express his delight after scoring his first goal for Arsenal.

He wrote: “Are you not entertained.”

And Bellingham responded with three emojis in a nod to the ‘Rice Rice Baby’ chant that could be heard ringing around the Emirates Stadium after yesterday’s game.

Rice has enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career and put in yet another commanding display from midfield yesterday.

The Englishman will be delighted to get off the mark after going close on a couple of occasions over the past three weeks.