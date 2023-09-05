Jude Bellingham has now compared himself to former Tottenham strikers after latest Real Madrid goal

Jude Bellingham seems to have caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur fans after he scored his latest Real Madrid goal on Saturday.

Bellingham commented on his teammate Joselu’s Instagram post after the game.

Bellingham compared the two Madrid goal scorers to two former Tottenham heroes Peter Crouch and Jermaine Defoe.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Bellingham commented on Joselu’s post saying: “Crouchy x Defoe.”

A blast from the past, but it would seem that Bellingham still appreciates the old Spurs duo.

And much like Tottenham this season, Bellingham has had a pretty incredible start to the season at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old heads to international duty with England with five La Liga goals in just four league matches.

A truly incredible start to his Madrid career having moved from Borussia Dortmund.

Of course, Tottenham’s start under Ange Postecoglou may have also caught Bellingham’s eye.

Spurs have started quite brilliantly themselves and a loss in the EFL cup is their only disappointment so far this season.

Bellingham recalled two former Tottenham strikers after Real Madrid goal

It might be surprising to some that James Maddison is the only Spurs player in the England squad during this break.

Tottenham have been famed for their influence on the England team in the past.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Obviously Harry Kane’s switch to Bayern Munich is a big reason why there’s now less representation.

However, for now there aren’t a lot of Spurs players knocking on the England door.

The most obvious candidates would be Oliver Skipp or Eric Dier, but both currently seem a long way off.

Nonetheless, Tottenham will be pleased that they are able to give a platform for the likes of Maddison to join up with Madrid’s Bellingham.

Maddison has perhaps been unlucky not to start more games for England in the last few years.

And he may now be hoping that his switch to Tottenham will propel him in Gareth Southgate’s thinking.