Jude Bellingham forces £30m star into same mistake Arsenal teammate made against Manchester City

One of the most significant moments from Arsenal’s win over Manchester City on Sunday came when Julian Alvarez nearly opened the scoring by charging David Raya down just as he was about to make a clearance.

Unsurprisingly, the television cameras decided to immediately cut to Aaron Ramsdale in an attempt to catch his reaction on the Arsenal bench. Ramsdale’s face – perhaps deliberately – was largely hidden by the seat in front of him on the substitutes’ bench.

David Raya‘s first-half performance led to plenty of nerves within the stands. And plenty of Arsenal fans are now hoping that Mikel Arteta makes another change and brings Aaron Ramsdale back in following the international break.

However, it turns out that Ramsdale was forced into the same mistake while in England training this week.

Aaron Ramsdale makes same mistake as David Raya in England training

In a video posted on the team’s YouTube channel, Jude Bellingham manages to regain possession by closing down Ramsdale just in front of his goalline. The ball does not go in initially, but the Real Madrid star sets up a chance that does lead to a goal moments later.

Of course, there are some crucial differences. Firstly, the training ground is the place to take more of the risks which are always unlikely to pay off.

And the drill sees the England squad playing on a much smaller pitch, so there is less space for the players. And there is less ground for Bellingham to make up before he has closed Ramsdale down.

It does appear that Mikel Arteta was happy with Raya’s performance on Sunday. If he was patient in possession, it was because he was apparently told to be.

That has got to be difficult for Ramsdale to take. The £30 million England international did nothing wrong to lose his place in the Arsenal side. So it is not clear what it is going to take for him to regain it.