Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of James Maddison this week, and his England mates Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish are delighted for him.

Spurs have been without a top-quality attacking midfielder for a long time now. The last one was Christian Eriksen, who left the club over three years ago.

Now, Maddison is here, and he could be a game-changer for Tottenham next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish react after Tottenham sign James Maddison

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign James Maddison for a long time.

The Englishman has always been a wanted man thanks to his brilliant performances at Leicester City, and following the Foxes’ relegation last season, it became clear he’d be on the move.

Tottenham entered talks to sign Maddison this week and quickly sealed a £40 million deal (Sky Sports). Maddison is now a Spurs player, and every fan is absolutely delighted.

The midfielder too is over the moon, and so are his good mates from the England camp. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Dele Alli and Kyle Walker-Peters all replied to his Instagram post yesterday.

Grealish and Walker-Peters both wrote: “Congrats bro!”

Here’s what Bellingham and Alli had to say:

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

James Maddison is a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

Spurs have a fantastic attack with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, but the one thing they lacked is goals from midfield.

With Maddison now at the club, that is no longer a concern, and Spurs now have a set-piece specialist too.

It will be interesting to see how Maddison will fare in a Tottenham shirt next season.