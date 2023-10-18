Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice blown away by Tottenham’s ‘starboy’

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has received some love from Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale on Instagram.

The Spurs midfielder has been outstanding since the start of this season. He has arguably been the signing of the summer, and everybody seems to love him – both at Tottenham as well as in the England squad.

James Maddison, unsurprisingly, was called up to the England squad in this international break, and the Tottenham man played in the friendly against Australia last week.

Gareth Southgate decided against using Maddison against Italy last night, but having the Englishman in and around the squad seems to be a huge positive.

Maddison always seems to be in good spirits around the England boys in behind-the-scenes videos. He appears to get along well with everybody, even Tottenham’s biggest rivals.

On Instagram earlier today, Maddison uploaded a few pictures from the ‘October camp’, and the comments saw Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale, along with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, show him some love.

Bellingham commented, “what a human,” while Rice wrote: “My brother mannn!”

Ramsdale replied: “Ledge!”

He’s Spurs’ ‘starboy’

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and are currently on top of the Premier League – James Maddison is one of the biggest reasons why.

The Englishman has been incredible. He has scored two goals and provided five assists in eight league appearances, which is a fantastic return.

Maddison has formed a brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min in attack. The South Korean loves playing with him, so much so that he raved about the 26-year-old and even branded him as ‘the starboy’ earlier this season (BBC).

Tottenham take on Fulham on Monday and Maddison should be fresh after getting a break against Italy last night. If he has a good game, Spurs should be able to pick up a comfortable win.