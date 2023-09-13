Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale started in goal for England against Scotland last night, and his performance seems to have impressed Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Gareth Southgate rarely ever fancies resting Jordan Pickford. The Everton man has almost always been brilliant for the Three Lions, and he is the undisputed number one. Ramsdale, however, got the nod last night, and the Arsenal number one did well.

England picked up a dominant 3-1 win over Scotland last night in a game where Aaron Ramsdale hardly had anything to do with respect to saves.

The hosts had zero shots on target last night. Harry Maguire’s unfortunate own goal is the reason why the scoreline looks respectable, but it was completely a one-sided affair.

Ramsdale didn’t have a save to make all game, but he was called upon to play out from the back on plenty of occasions, and he was fantastic.

The 25-year-old Arsenal man had 48 touches of the ball and completed every single one of his ground passes. He found a teammate with 11 of his long passes as well – one of them was an absolute beauty.

Ramsdale thoroughly enjoyed the game last night, and it looks like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and a few others were impressed with his outing as well.

The Real Madrid star commented “him” under Ramsdale’s Instagram post, while Saka wrote: “My boyyyy!”

Here’s how a few others reacted…

TBR View:

There has been a lot of talk about David Raya replacing Aaron Ramsdale in goal at Arsenal after this international break.

The Gunners signed the Spaniard from Brentford this summer on a season-long loan deal, and everyone will agree that he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

However, despite a few hiccups over the last few months, we feel Ramsdale has done enough to keep his place in the side, and it makes no sense for Mikel Arteta to change things around this weekend.

Arsenal take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, and we expect Ramsdale to start in goal.