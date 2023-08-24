Journalist Jonathan Johnson says he would be surprised if Arsenal tried to sign Barcelona star Jules Kounde this summer.

Johnson has shared an update on Arsenal’s plans to move for a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury in his latest column for Caught Offside.

The Gunners were hit with a significant blow on the opening weekend of Premier League action as Timber suffered an ACL injury.

It was the Dutchman’s competitive debut for the club and he will now face an extended spell on the sidelines. The setback has led to suggestions that Arsenal could dip back into the market for another defender before next month’s deadline.

But Johnson has insisted that despite recent rumours, Arsenal are unlikely to target a move for Jules Kounde.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Writing in his latest column for Caught Offside, Johnson delved into the possibility of the Gunners moving for Kounde.

“There was speculation surrounding Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona earlier this summer, and with Jurrien Timber’s injury at Arsenal, links have resurfaced about Mikel Arteta possibly trying to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates Stadium,” the journalist wrote.

“However, I would be surprised if the Gunners rush back into the market despite this setback. The defence seems fairly well stacked and although Kounde is a quality and versatile player, he has a price tag to match and Arsenal have already spent a fair bit this summer.

“It’s also important to take into consideration that Barca’s need to raise funds is not quite as pressing as it was when the rumours originally surfaced.

“If Arteta was to move for someone, I think that might have come had Gabriel moved on. Defensive depth is pretty impressive for the Gunners right now and adding Kounde to that brings long-term complications despite short-term solutions.

“Obviously, the situation is not ideal once Europe comes into play, but Arteta does have other players he can call upon without launching a tricky offensive for the final week of this summer’s window.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kounde only made the switch to Barcelona from Sevilla last summer for a fee worth around £50 million.

The Frenchman picked up a La Liga title last time out and it would be a surprise to see him move on this summer.

Of course, Arsenal may well dip into the market for another defensive signing before the window slams shut, especially with Kieran Tierney heavily linked with a move away from the club.

But a marquee signing like Kounde seems unlikely after they have already spent heavily during the current transfer window.