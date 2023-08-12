Journalist who broke Cody Gakpo to Liverpool story now has a Moises Caicedo update to share

Chelsea and Liverpool are locking horns over the signing of Moises Caicedo.

The Reds and the Blues both want to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

On Friday, this story was like a rollercoaster one minute he was joining Liverpool, the next he was joining Chelsea.

However, after Fabrizio Romano provided an update stating that Caicedo had told Liverpool he wanted to join Chelsea, it looked as though this race may have been run.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

However, Liverpool still think they have a chance.

Indeed, according to Paul Joyce in The Times, while Liverpool were informed by Caicedo at lunchtime on Friday that he wants to join Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp’s side still think they have a shot at this one.

Any Liverpool fan who closely follows the Reds’ transfer business will know that Paul Joyce is usually the man to follow when it comes to Liverpool news.

Joyce has been the first man to call a number of big transfer stories – including Cody Gakpo’s move to Anfield in January, and his word is to be taken very seriously.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

If Joyce is saying that Liverpool still think they have a chance, then it’s fair to assume that they do still have a chance.

Chelsea still need to stump up the necessary cash to get Caicedo, and while the player is seemingly convinced about a move to Stamford Bridge, it may not be too difficult to sway his view and convince him to come to Anfield. After all, there is a lot on offer for the player at Liverpool.

This is a transfer story that is far from over, and we may be in for another hectic day of twists and turns.