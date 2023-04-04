Journalist who broke Cody Gakpo news now has exciting Jude Bellingham to Liverpool update – report











Paul Joyce is so often the man to break the biggest news at Liverpool, and now he’s delivered a crucial update on Jude Bellingham.

Joyce was the first reporter to break the news that Cody Gakpo would be signing for the club in January, and now, writing for The Times, he has claimed that Bellingham wants to come to Liverpool, stating that the teenager would be keen on a move to Anfield.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Anyone who has their ear to the ground when it comes to Liverpool transfer news will know that Joyce’s word is often gospel. He’s the type of reporter who won’t just name transfer targets for the sake of it unless he knows of a concrete interest and a big step forwards in the story.

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

It sounds as though Bellingham genuinely does want to join Liverpool, and that is huge for the Reds as they look to perform major surgery on their midfield in the coming months.

It’s been known for so long that Bellingham is the Reds’ top midfield target, Jurgen Klopp has been chasing this signing for ages, and it sounds like there are some positive steps being made on this front.

Of course, whether or not the Reds can actually afford to go out and sign the midfielder this summer remains to be seen. It’s no secret that Bellingham will cost massive money this summer, and with FSG struggling in their search for outside investors at Anfield, Bellingham may be slightly out of their reach.

However, with Klopp himself openly admitting that Liverpool will spend big this summer, perhaps the budget is there to go out and make a splash and sign a player like Bellingham.

As everyone already knows, this is definitely one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

