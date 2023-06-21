Journalist ‘very optimistic’ about Arsenal signing ‘very good finisher’ this summer

Arsenal don’t seem to be making the progress they want to make on the Declan Rice deal.

Bids have gone in this week, and those bids have been rejected, but it appears as though the Gunners are undeterred in their approach.

Some are getting worried that this deal isn’t headed in the right direction, but speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Tom Canton has noted that he is still personally very optimistic that this deal will happen.

The ‘very good finisher’ is clearly Arsenal’s top target, and Canton still thinks Rice will ultimately end up at Arsenal.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Optimistic

Canton shared what he knows about Arsenal.

“Months of work has gone on behind the scenes in this Declan Rice deal, and he wants to join Arsenal. His preference is Arsenal. If Arsenal can’t do this deal it would be a massive hit to the reputation of the likes of Edu. I’m not in the camp of thinking that will happen, I’m personally very optimistic about the Rice deal, but I can’t sit here and pretend it wouldn’t be a disaster if it didn’t happen,” Canton said.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Still positive

Arsenal’s first bids may not have been accepted by West Ham, but this is still looking good for the Gunners.

Indeed, we’ve seen a number of reports stating that Rice wants to join the club, and as Canton says, his preference is still a move to Arsenal.

Whether or not Arsenal do stump up the necessary cash for Rice remains to be seen, but the fact that two club-record bids have been submitted so far is a positive sign.

Rice could well end up at Arsenal, but the Gunners do need to get their acts together and stump up the money if they want to tie this one up.