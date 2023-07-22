Journalist told £25m Spurs target wouldn’t get into their team anytime soon

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bristol City’s Alex Scott for the best part of a year now.

Last summer, Alasdair Gold told Spurs fans to “keep an eye” on their club potentially moving for the young midfielder.

Speculation linking Tottenham and Scott is as strong as ever as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his ranks.

For instance, Ben Jacobs recently told the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel that Spurs really want the 19-year-old.

“There are two front runners for him who are very seriously interested in a deal. Tottenham and Wolves,” he said about Scott.

Dean Jones has now spoken about Spurs’ interest in Scott, namely what sources have told him about his chances of breaking into Postecoglou’s team.

“Anyone I speak to about Alex Scott says that as good as he is, as good as he can become, he wouldn’t get in the Tottenham team at the moment,” the transfer insider told GiveMeSport.

“So, for £25m at the moment, should Tottenham really be going for signing a player that’s going to be on the bench, certainly for the early stages of the season and possibly for the whole season? Probably not.

“I’d say that that’s probably it. If Daniel Levy hasn’t got a massive transfer kitty for next season anyway, to spend £25m on a sub probably isn’t a great idea.”

Our view

This is a fair assessment. Scott is a quality player, that’s for sure. But for the time being, his chances of being a starter at Spurs will be slim.

Tottenham are a work in progress at present. And in wake of a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, Spurs must hit the ground running.

Postecoglou isn’t afraid to give youngsters chances. However, he previously said that they must earn it rather than just giving games “for some sort of ceremonial thing”.

Obviously that’s how it should be. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will spend £25million on a prospect for the future.

For that sort of money, they could look to find a hidden gem in an overseas league with considerable experience who’s likelier to hit the ground running.