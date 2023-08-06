Journalist thinks ‘extraordinary’ striker would ‘love’ to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, and journalist Dean Jones thinks the striker would love to replace Harry Kane in North London.

Spurs fans are still unsure what will happen with their star striker. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract, and Bayern Munich are pushing to sign him.

If Kane does end up leaving, Tottenham will need a replacement, and Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that he thinks Toney would love to make that move.

Journalist says Ivan Toney would love to replace Harry Kane

Ivan Toney has been a star in the Premier League ever since Brentford achieved promotion.

The 27-year-old is an ‘extraordinary‘ striker. There aren’t many in the world who are as good as him with his back to goal, and his finishing is excellent as well.

Toney would’ve been a hot name in this transfer window, but in May, the Englishman was slapped with an eight-month ban from football for breaching betting rules (The Guardian).

The striker will not be back anytime soon, but when he does return next year, Tottenham could make a move to sign him, claimed Football Transfers.

Jones has now claimed that he thinks Toney would love to replace Kane at Spurs.

He said: “Long-term you can imagine why Toney might be of interest. Certainly, he’s been on Chelsea’s radar for a while now and I can see why he would look to step up soon and Spurs could indeed be ideal for that.

“It’s not great that he’s suspended for a while. As a fan that signing would be difficult to get too excited about in that sense. But this is a player who recently forced himself into the England conversation and consistently scores goals, while people continue to doubt whether he can continue to do so.

“In that sense, he’s a bit like Kane was in his early years. Maybe he’d love the challenge of becoming Kane’s replacement if and when we get to that stage.”

TBR View:

We don’t know what condition Toney will be in when he returns to football next year, but if he’s the same player he has been for the last two years, a move to sign him makes sense.

The 27-year-old is a fabulous striker. His ability to hold up the ball and link play up is as good as anyone in the country right now, and he could be a huge asset for Tottenham.

However, Toney only becomes an option for Spurs next year if Harry Kane ends up leaving the club. There’s a big chance of that happening, but the priority now has to be to keep hold of him.

Whether they can, however, remains to be seen.