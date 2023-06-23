Aston Villa have secured “one of the signings of the summer” in Monchi, according to Dean Jones.

Last week, the Villans announced that the Spaniard would be joining as their new president of football operations.

Villa appointing Monchi is the latest show of ambition at the club, in wake of their fruitful 2022-23 campaign.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Villans brought Unai Emery in, and he helped steer the club to European qualification in a matter of months.

Monchi previously worked with Emery at Sevilla, and is very well respected across European football.

His appointment suggests that the Villa hierarchy will heavily back Emery as they look to compete with the best.

And Jones, speaking on GiveMeSport, reckons the Villans may just have pulled off a masterstroke.

He said: “I mean, they’ve only paid £2.5million to get Monchi in so that he can start to work straight away. I mean, that could be one of the signings of the summer.

“If they end up getting Monchi in early for that amount of money and he can help pull off big deals, that could be an absolute scoop for Villa.”

Our view

It’s a good time to be a Villa fan right now. Under Emery, they have gone up a level, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Villans fans will have seen how supporters of their fellow claret-and-blue club in the Premier League celebrated winning the competition, and will want the same for themselves.

Meanwhile, Monchi has worked wonders at Sevilla, making history for the club time and time again. This is despite them not having the same resources as the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Villa are in a similar situation. While they’re well off, they obviously can’t compete financially with the likes of Manchester City. They will want to get the most out of their resources.

Monchi is just the man for the job. So, let’s see how they fare in the market and in the 2023-24 campaign.