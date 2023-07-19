Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s players are aware that Harry Kane wants to leave the club.

Brown has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Kane’s future at Spurs amid strong interest from Bayern Munich.

Kane’s future at Tottenham has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the window, with the striker currently in the final year of his contract.

Of course, Bayern have already had two bids knocked back for the England captain by Spurs and board members have publicly stated their desire to sign him.

There have been some positive signs for Spurs of late though, with Football.London reporting that Ange Postecoglou has made an early impression on Kane.

But Brown has suggested that he thinks Tottenham’s players will be fully aware of Kane’s desire to leave.

Tottenham’s players aware Kane wants to leave

He said: “It’s interesting to see really if Kane going makes a few players at Spurs think ‘this club doesn’t have the ambition that I thought it did’.

“But I genuinely think that most of the Spurs squad have been aware that he has wanted to leave for over a year now and I’m guessing most of them probably see it as pretty inevitable that he’s going to leave at some point.”

Of course, Kane has travelled with Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia and even started in their first friendly against West Ham yesterday.

A move is clearly far from imminent and Spurs seem set on refusing any offers from Bayern at this moment in time.

The ‘exceptional’ 29-year-old faces a big decision over his future in the coming weeks and months, with Tottenham keen to tie him down on a new deal.

Postecoglou has been quizzed repeatedly on Kane’s future during the early stages of his tenure and you’d think the Aussie boss will be keen to gain some clarity sooner rather than later.