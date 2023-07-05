TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has suggested that he thinks Mikel Arteta could use Arsenal defender Ben White in a midfield role next season.

Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice after snapping up Kai Havertz from Chelsea last week.

The Gunners are expected to re-shape Arteta’s midfield over the coming weeks, with Granit Xhaka nearing a switch to Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey facing an uncertain future at the club.

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Southampton star Romeo Lavia should both Xhaka and Partey leave.

But Crook has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Arteta could use Ben White in a ‘John Stones role’.

Crook thinks Arteta could use White in midfield

The journalist spoke about Rice’s imminent move to Arsenal and feels he could be used in a more advanced role under Arteta.

And Crook suggested that with Timber coming in, White could feature for Arsenal in a midfield role.

“I’m interested to see what happens with Ben White because we know they’re going to bring in Jurrien Timber, that’s going to be as a straight right-back.

“Ben White probably won’t get a centre-back position because of the partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba, who’s set to sign a new contract. I think he might move up to a sort of John Stones midfield role, I wouldn’t rule that out.

“So, he might well be the holding midfielder and that will enable Declan Rice to go further forward.”

White excelled at right-back last season after playing at centre-back during his debut campaign beforehand.

The £120,000-a-week defender has provided a real threat down the right-hand side for Arsenal and complimented Bukayo Saka well.

It would make little sense for Arteta to switch his position once again, but White certainly has the required qualities to drift into midfield if required.

While Timber will provide some much-needed competition for the Englishman, it would be a surprise to see him lose his place at right-back after performing so well last season.