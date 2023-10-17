Journalist suggests Klopp doesn’t trust £4m Liverpool player, could make signing in January

Journalist Toby Cudworth has now suggested that Jurgen Klopp may look to upgrade on the likes of Joe Gomez at Liverpool in January.

Cudworth was speaking on the ‘Talking Transfers’ podcast and said he expected Liverpool to sign a centre-back and defensive midfielder in the coming window.

The journalist also pointed out that he didn’t think that Gomez had the full trust of Klopp at Liverpool, and therefore might be one to upgrade.

Cudworth said: “I think centre-back is crucial to Liverpool right now. [Virgil] van Dijk is not at the peak of his powers but is still the best option they’ve got.

“[Ibrahima] Konate has struggled with injuries. [Joel] Matip is very up and down in terms of consistency of performance.

“And Joe Gomez is on the periphery, he fills in at right-back every now and again, but I don’t think he has got the trust of Klopp.

“Unfortunately I don’t think he has the ability for what Liverpool needs to continue being in the title mix.”

He continued: “Liverpool think they can be in the mix for the title.

“So in January I would expect them to try and sign a centre-back and a defensive midfielder and maybe another player on top of that.”

Of course, Joe Gomez has previously been an imperious figure at the back for Liverpool.

Although, it does now seem a long time ago that Gomez was starting in a title-winning side and forging his England career.

Gomez does still represent an excellent piece of business for Liverpool at £4m, but Klopp may now be best to move on.

The 26-year-old could still offer a ton to another Premier League side, and the likes of West Ham were linked in the summer.

Moreover, if Liverpool were to replace Gomez, then fans may point out that Klopp would need a similarly versatile option.

Trent Alexander-Arnold currently has no real understudy besides Gomez, unless the likes of Calvin Ramsay or Conor Bradley suddenly make big strides.

It does seem as if Liverpool will now target a defensive rebuild next given they’ve prepared the rest of their squad for years to come.