Journalist suggests Arsenal could sell their ‘fantastic’ first-team player this summer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey remains a player who is facing an uncertain future at the club going into the next few windows.

Partey was a £45m signing for the Gunners but the signing of Declan Rice in the summer left some feeling the Ghanaian might be off. Indeed, there was interest in Partey from a number of clubs in the summer, but he remained at The Emirates.

However, speaking on his Inside Arsenal show on YouTube, journalist Charles Watts believes Partey is still a player who could leave next year.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in 2024

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Watts spoke about Partey and believes his future is something Arsenal will be thinking about come the summer of 24.

“I would have liked someone like Lavia from Southampton. I think he would have been a good option, but I can see why that didn’t happen this summer,” Watts said.

“I do think the time to think about Partey’s exit will be this summer. I don’t know if I would do it. But I think it’s certainly something Arsenal will think about given his contract, there is only a year left, given his age and injury record.

“If a good offer comes in for him, it’s kind of similar to what last summer was. We knew it was something they were open to if something came in that was tempting. I think that would be the case again this summer.”

Time to move on

The signing of Rice is a massive one for Arsenal which makes the decision to potentially lose Partey not as painful.

Further, the Gunners do have young players emerging as well, with the likes of Charlie Patino doing well out on loan.

Of course, if Partey does leave, then another new signing is the most likely option. But that’s something Mikel Arteta and Edu will need to weigh up.

Partey has been ‘fantastic‘ at times for the Gunners but age and injury is catching up. If he is sold in the summer of 2024, there won’t be too many Arsenal fans who shed a tear or worry to much.