Journalist Charles Watts has suggested that Folarin Balogun could finally secure a move away from Arsenal over the coming days.

Watts has been speaking to TEAMtalk and shared an update on Balogun’s future.

The USMNT international has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, with the likes of Monaco, Chelsea and Tottenham said to be interested.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Balogun impressed while out on loan at Reims last season as he netted 22 goals in all competitions.

The striker featured in pre-season under Mikel Arteta but has missed out on both Premier League games during the current campaign.

And Watts believes the next seven days will be ‘really big’ when it comes to Balogun’s future.

Balogun could leave Arsenal in next few days

Watts claims that Arsenal are expecting some ‘decent offers’ to arrive for the striker this week.

“Everyone’s working towards getting a move for Balogun,” the journalist said. “That’s been bubbling away for a while now. I think this is going to be a really big week in terms of Balogun’s future.

“Arsenal are expecting some decent offers to arrive in the next seven days for Balogun and we’re getting towards the end game with him now. There’s strong interest in England.

“I believe Chelsea have certainly been sniffing around Balogun but I don’t think there’s been a bite from them yet. [Mauricio] Pochettino has talked this week about them needing a striker, so we’ll see if they follow up that interest with an offer.

“Tottenham are another club who had been monitoring the situation. Monaco have already had bids turned down and Arsenal are expecting another one from them. That’s why we’re not seeing Balogun at all at the moment with Arsenal.

“While this is going on, he has not been included in the matchday squads, but I do think this is a big week.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It looks as if Balogun will secure a move away from North London before the transfer deadline.

The youngster certainly has the potential to become a top striker and it would be a shame for Arsenal to lose such a talented player who has come through their academy set-up.

But it’s clear that Balogun won’t get the required minutes under Mikel Arteta this season and he seems keen to secure a move.