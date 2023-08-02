Journalist says he’s spotted Arsenal star hobbling after Monaco clash

Arsenal played AS Monaco in a pre-season match and there was some bad news as Declan Rice may have picked up an injury according to journalist Sam Dean.

Arsenal have had a very exciting summer. They have managed to sign Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. The three have definitely strengthened the squad.

Arsenal played Monaco at the Emirates and drew the game 1-1 before winning on penalties. Sadly though, it looks like Rice may have picked up a knock.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Football reporter for the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph Sam Dean shared the update on Rice. He said: “Declan Rice appears to be hobbling a bit as the Arsenal players do a lap of the pitch.

“He took a nasty whack to the calf in training last week — wonder if that’s playing up. Community Shield on Sunday.”

Declan Rice seen hobbling in friendly

Pre-season has gone somewhat well for the Gunners. There have been some strong victories like the one against Barcelona, but there has also been a loss to Manchester United.

Rice has looked good when involved. This is no shock baring in mind how good the ‘quality‘ midfielder was whilst at West Ham.

This latest news from journalist Dean will no doubt be a huge worry for both Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta. The club have spent a reported £105million on Rice and will be hoping it is not a serious issue.

If he had picked up a big whack in training and then made matters worse, it may be best for the club to rest him for a small period.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They will not want to aggravate any possible injury with the Premier League season just over 10 days away from starting.

Mikel Arteta will need his squad fully fit and ready for the season. They need to make sure their star players are ready as it is always very difficult to battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.