Journalist shares who Rangers are now more inclined to appoint as manager

Glasgow Rangers remain in pursuit of a new manager to take the Ibrox reins and hopefully get them to Scottish Premiership and cup glory.

Rangers recently relieved Michael Beale of his duties at Ibrox in wake of some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Now, two coaches appear to be in the lead for the Rangers job – Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And according to journalist Peter Martin, Rangers are currently leaning towards giving Clement the Ibrox reins.

“My sources tell me they’re veering more towards Clement with a four-year deal,” he said on PLZ Soccer (18:58).

“But these things can switch at the last minute.”

However, Andy Devlin feels Muscat currently has a better chance of landing the Rangers gig.

MORE RANGERS STORIES

“I think we are on safe ground to say it’s a two-horse race now between Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat,” he responded (19:04).

“You say Clement, but I think Muscat might be slight favourite at the moment. I think he’s got a bigger sway in the boardroom.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Our view

Martin’s claim was made based on his sources, while with Devlin, it’s more of an opinion with regards to Muscat being favourite.

Nonetheless, it’s all still speculation. It’s been nearly two weeks and Rangers are still searching for their new manager.

Luckily, with the international break being upon us, the Ibrox club has a little more leeway with regards to taking their time.

And considering Rangers’ last few managerial options weren’t particularly amazing, it’s important that the right man comes to Ibrox. So it’s good they’re taking their time.