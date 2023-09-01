Journalist shares whether Liverpool will still sign Gravenberch after Palhinha deal collapses

Liverpool currently have one big transfer deal pending on deadline day.

On Thursday, the Reds reportedly struck a deal worth around £38.5million for Ryan Gravenberch.

One of the more recent updates on Gravenberch to Liverpool was that he was set to be announced today.

This was from the Daily Mail just before 1pm BST. Which as we know, is a long time on deadline day.

Now, there has been a breaking update involving Gravenberch’s club.

This could’ve thrown a spanner in the works with regards to Liverpool signing him.

Apparently, Bayern’s move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha has fallen through.

However, according to Paul Joyce of the Liverpool Echo, this shouldn’t affect the Gravenberch deal.

He wrote on X that the Liverpool deal for the Dutchman was not dependent on Bayern signing Palhinha.

Everything is progressing in the right direction and Liverpool should announce Gravenberch tonight, according to Joyce.

This will come as a huge relief to any Liverpool fans that might’ve been worrying that Bayern may have done a U-turn on Gravenberch.

With Palhinha not joining now, they may well have decided to keep the Liverpool target to ensure they have strength in depth.

Now, it’s worth noting that this is still all speculation, and things could always change in the transfer window – particularly on deadline day.

Not writing this to dampen the mood, it’s just a disclaimer and not wanting to tempt fate.

That said, it’s definitely a reassuring update and things still seem to be heading in the right direction.