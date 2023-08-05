Journalist shares where else Newcastle could strengthen after signing Tino Livramento

Newcastle United have made some top signings and Dean Jones has pointed out the two positions the club still want to sign this summer.

Newcastle have signed Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali, meanwhile other reports are suggesting that they are close to signing Tino Livramento.

With the club now in the Champions League, they need to massively improve the squad and add depth so that they can be competitive.

Due to this, it is no shock to see them quite active in the transfer window this summer. With a lot of time still left to buy players, it will be interesting to see what Newcastle do.

Newcastle looking to buy players in two more positions

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones shared that the club do have to be careful due to Financial Fair Play rules but still want to sign players in two positions.

He said: “My personal information at the start of this window was that spending was more likely to be around £150m and maybe even more than that – we could well be on our way towards a figure like that if they keep targeting players at the levels they have been.

“Newcastle still want a creative player and a centre-back, so I think we should almost expect them to go and spend another £50m after this latest deal.

“It’s true they have to consider FFP rules, but they are also playing Champions League football, and if they want to stay at that level, they have to spend more to succeed more.”

No doubt this will be very exciting for Newcastle fans to hear. The club are clearly making a big statement and emphasising they want to stay battling in the division.

The two positions they want to buy players in still definitely make sense. They definitely lack good depth in both centre-back and in attacking midfield.

Eddie Howe has done a magnificent job with the Magpies so far but he definitely needs to have some better players in before the season starts.