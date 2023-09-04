Journalist Alasdair Gold claims Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been ‘wowed’ by Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions so far.

Gold has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and suggested Postecoglou has made a real impression on his squad during the early stages of his Spurs tenure.

The Aussie boss picked up his third consecutive win on Saturday as Spurs thrashed Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League as Tottenham boss and has got off to a flyer.

He’s completely transformed Spurs’ style of play in just four games after several years under more pragmatic managers.

And Gold claims that Tottenham’s players have been really impressed with his training sessions at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham’s players ‘wowed’ by Postecoglou

Gold claims he’s heard from sources close to Tottenham’s players that Postecoglou’s training sessions have been ‘fantastic’.

“The training sessions, honestly, they’re wowed by them, the players,” the journalist said.

“Again, I don’t know how he does it, that is one of his biggest masterstrokes has to be being able to assemble a coaching staff from scratch, transfer his entire ideas and philosophy to them and getting them creating these amazing sessions, because honestly, I’ve heard from people in and around the club, people in and around the players, everyone, just how much these training sessions are fantastic right now.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s been a very positive start to life in North London for Postecoglou and how quickly he’s made an impact has taken many by surprise.

His brilliant start will largely be down to his work on the training pitches and it’s no surprise he has made an impression on his players.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the fact he has assembled a whole new coaching staff at Spurs to work underneath him.