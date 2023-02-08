Journalist shares what Tottenham coaches really think of Pedro Porro











Journalist Dean Jones has revealed what he has heard about Tottenham Hotspur’s newest signing Pedro Porro from insiders at Spurs.

The North Londoners were desperate for a new right-wing-back last month. Emerson Royal was outstanding against Manchester City last weekend and Matt Doherty had his highs in a Spurs shirt, but neither was consistently good enough.

Porro was identified as the top target, and after a saga that dragged on for weeks, Antonio Conte’s side finally secured the signature of the talented Spaniard on transfer deadline day.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham coaches think Pedro Porro will transform Spurs’ season

One of the keys to Antonio Conte‘s success in every club he has been at over the years is his use of wing-backs.

From Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses at Chelsea to Achraf Hakimi and Ivan Perisic at Inter Milan, his sides have relied upon the balance those players provide out wide.

At Tottenham, however, he hasn’t quite had that on both sides, especially on the right. Emerson and Doherty have struggled a lot over the last 18 months, but Conte finally has a player who checks all his boxes.

Jones claims that Pedro Porro was not a club singing like Djed Spence was – it was a deal pushed by Conte. He really wanted the 23-year-old, and now that he has him, the management team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium think their fortunes will change in the second half of the campaign.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I mean, obviously, they haven’t put all this effort into him for no reason. I don’t think this is the same as Djed Spence when they put months of work into signing him and then he was never seen.

“I mean, this isn’t; that was more of a club signing, where this was somebody [Porro], I’m told it was very much a Conte signing and a man that the management team felt could transform their season, so I do expect to see him soon.“

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Why didn’t Porro make his debut vs Man City?

Even though Porro joined Tottenham on deadline day and was even named in the squad to face Manchester City, he did not get to make his debut.

That was a surprise, especially as nobody really expected Emerson to have his best game ever in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt against the defending Premier League champions.

The reason why Porro did not play, however, was not tactical. Alasdair Gold revealed in a video on his YouTube channel that the Spaniard wasn’t well in the days leading up to the game.

The journalist said: “Porro’s had a little bit of a bug in the last couple of days. They’ve had a few bugs and little things have been going around the camp in the last couple of weeks. And from what I understand, Porro was a little bit under the weather in the last few days ahead of the game.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all