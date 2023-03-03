Journalist shares what Javi Gracia has told Leeds players behind the scenes











Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has reportedly made all the Whites players aware of their responsibilities at the club.

This is according to Dean Jones, who also told GiveMeSport the new Leeds boss has pledged to give everyone a fair chance.

Leeds recently brought in Gracia as their new permanent manager after sacking Jesse Marsch a month ago.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The Spaniard steered the Whites to their first win in 11 and first clean sheet in five against Southampton last week.

However, Leeds weren’t able to follow it up in the FA Cup in midweek, losing 2-0 at Fulham.

Nonetheless, cups aren’t the main priority at present, with the Whites’ Premier League status on the line.

As things stand, Leeds sit 17th in the table, just one point above the bottom three.

Gracia will be well aware that, despite the win against Saints, the work has only just begun at Elland Road.

‘Ready to step forward’

GiveMeSport asked Jones whether Gracia had already made a positive impression on the Leeds squad.

The journalist said the current squad had been made aware of the responsibilities that they have under the new coaches.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Yeah it’s really difficult for him to come in with no preparation and get a win, but he did it.

“I think the players feel ready to step forward now.

“I’m told that they’ve all been made aware of the responsibilities that they’ve got too within this project to stay in the Premier League.

“Everyone’s going to be given a fair chance and will get a role that they deserve.”

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Up next for Leeds is Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, who have also struggled this season.

The Whites hammered the Blues 3-0 at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.

At the time, many felt Leeds were on course to have a superb season, having beaten one of the Premier League giants.

And despite both teams struggling, the Whites will certainly fancy their chances of getting another good result.