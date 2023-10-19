Journalist shares what he’s heard about Tottenham search for a new striker

With the January transfer window less than 10 weeks away, Tottenham Hotspur will have the chance of bolstering their ranks soon enough.

Spurs have coped fairly well without Harry Kane so far, with the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison featuring up front.

Neither player is an out-and-out No. 9 and, as such, there will probably be speculation linking Tottenham with a new centre-forward in the coming weeks.

‘It’s too early’

However, Dean Jones says that, from what he’s hearing around Spurs, there are no plans to move for a new striker in January.

The journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, says Tottenham feel Son and Richarlison are doing well enough for the time being.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As for the suggestion that Tottenham have more potential of becoming title contenders if they bring in another option, Jones reckons it’s “too early” to be talking about that sort of thing.

“There is still going to be speculation around whether Tottenham go for an out-and-out striker in the January transfer window and I don’t think they will,” Jones said.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“The signs at the moment from what I’m hearing is that they’re more likely to put that off until the summer.

“Because of the way that Son can play and the fact that Richarlison can go through the middle as well.

“I know that there’s been some doubts over Richarlison and that if they had another option there, they have more potential to become title contenders.

“I just think it’s too early to be talking about Tottenham in that bracket.”

Our view

Tottenham have exceeded expectations in the opening months of the season, going top of the Premier League table without a league defeat to their name.

Obviously it’s very early still, and though it would be good to see Spurs challenge Manchester City and co for the title, their squad isn’t on par with the likes of the Citizens just yet.

In addition, finding a top-quality striker in January is difficult. No big club worth their salt will be willing to offload a top centre-forward mid-season, due to the risk of derailing their own hopes for the campaign.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With that in mind, the likelihood that Tottenham bring in a top first-choice centre-forward in January isn’t high.

Maybe they could bring in someone as cover, but for a new player to lead the line, that’s more of a summer job.

Besides, Son has been great in the role so far, and as for Richarlison, there’s certainly a player in there. Hopefully Ange Postecoglou will be able to get him firing on all cylinders soon.