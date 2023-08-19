Liverpool are continuing to ramp up their efforts when it comes to signing a new midfielder.

Despite landing Wataru Endo this week, the Reds are still in the market for fresh faces as they look to replace Fabinho and Henderson.

Of course, a whole host of names are being thrown about when it comes who the Reds might sign.

One name who is getting a mention is Crystal Palace midfieler Cheick Doucoure.

And speaking on The RedMen TV show, Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, it seems that Palace are preparing for some sort of bid for Doucoure, amid Liverpool’s interest.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“I started to make a few more enquiries down at the Palace end with regards to Doucoure and there was, I must say, there was silence, and a lot of secrecy. And that usually amounts to one thing, that they are preparing for something to happen,” Mokbel said.

“Time will tell, of course. We all know that he’s on Liverpool’s radar. That’s not a secret. It’s just whether Liverpool, once they have a conversation with Palace believe they aren’t a million miles apart in valuations. It might take Liverpool to overpay a bit or to meet Palace’s valuation of £70-80m.”

Doucoure is one of the key players for Palace in the middle and after keeping Michael Olise, the Eagles will want to keep him.

Doucoure could be the steel in Liverpool’s midfield

The signing of Endo is a big one for Liverpool. He’ll bring an energy and experience to the cause and should prove shrewd business for the Reds.

However, Doucoure at Palace is a player who might be even better. He’s proven to be a fine signing by Palace and his performances in the middle very much warrant a move to a European challenging club.

Of course, the fee could be massive for Doucoure. But Liverpool have shown their hand in putting over £100m down for Moises Caicedo, so they’ve clearly got the cash to spend.