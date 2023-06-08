Journalist shares what he's heard about Ange Postecoglou’s contract at Tottenham











Journalist Matt Law has shared what sources have told him about Ange Postecoglou’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham finally announced Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday after a lengthy search for Antonio Conte’s successor.

The Aussie boss emerged as the favoured candidate last week and Spurs wrapped up a deal just two days after he won the treble with Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His move to Spurs certainly didn’t come as a surprise after speculation heated up over the past couple of weeks, but the length of his contract did.

Tottenham announced that the 57-year-old had penned a four-year deal after Fabrizio Romano claimed that he would sign a two-year contract with an option of a third season.

Now, Law has told the Last Word on Spurs that Postecoglou’s deal may not be a straight four-year contract.

Law on Postecoglou’s contract at Tottenham

The Telegraph journalist shared what sources have told him about Postecoglou’s deal at Tottenham.

“I’m not privy to the exact details of the contract,” Law said. “I’m not sure it’s a straight four-year contract still.

“I thought it would be a two plus a third option but sources tell me, and this is unconfirmed by Tottenham, that it is still not a straight four-year contract. Some of those years may be options.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It was a big show of faith from Spurs to hand Postecoglou a four-year deal and it indicated they are fully aware of the rebuilding task that lies ahead.

You can only hope that the former Celtic boss will be given the necessary time to turn Spurs’ fortunes around, even if some of the years on his deal are options.

Despite playing Champions League football this season, Tottenham have been on a downward spiral over the past four years and haven’t benefitted from chopping and changing managers.

