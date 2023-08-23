Journalist Dean Jones has shared what he’s been told about Lewis Hall’s attitude after the defender signed for Newcastle United this week.

Newcastle officially announced the signing of Hall on Tuesday as the defender made the switch from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The BBC reports that Newcastle will make the deal permanent next summer for a fee worth around £28 million.

Hall looks set to have a bright future ahead of him after already making 12 appearances for the Blues before sealing a move to St James’ Park.

The talented left-back will be hoping to push Dan Burn for a place in Eddie Howe’s side after putting in some eye-catching displays for Chelsea.

And after he secured a switch to Tyneside yesterday, Jones has told GiveMeSport that he’s heard ‘good things’ about the youngster’s attitude.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Jones on Hall’s attitude

Jones says Eddie Howe is absolutely delighted with the addition of Hall and shared what he knows about the defender’s application behind the scenes.

“It’s a lovely little manoeuvre from Newcastle and one that will benefit them over a good number of years,” the journalist said.

“Eddie Howe is so delighted to have pulled this deal off, the sort of Chelsea academy player that really should be continuing in London but suddenly sold off because of their new recruitment strategy.

“He’s a really big talent, someone that can still be moulded and sculpted to play the Newcastle way.

“I’ve heard good things about his application too and these are all massively important factors in terms of getting the build of Newcastle’s squad right before they start making major moves for big names.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It was certainly a surprise to see Chelsea sell such a talented product of their academy, but their loss is certainly Newcastle’s gain in this instance.

The Magpies have been on the lookout for another option at left-back and while Hall may take some time to break into the side, he’s the perfect option to deputise for Dan Burn.

Hall possesses a brilliant delivery and showed he can be a real threat for Chelsea last season.