Journalist shares what he’s been told about Gabriel Jesus behind the scenes at Arsenal

Arsenal have received a big boost this week as Gabriel Jesus returning to training after having minor surgery on a knee injury.

Journalist Sam Dean was speaking to Charles Watts on his YouTube channel and shared more information on the Brazilian.

After taking part in much of pre-season, Arsenal fans would have feared the worst when Mikel Arteta announced that Gabriel Jesus needed surgery.

It was a bitter blow for the 26-year-old who missed several months of last year due to an injury picked up at the World Cup.

His absence afforded Eddie Nketiah the opportunity to step up in his place and he scored on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest.

However, Jesus is close to a return now after being spotted in training and Arteta suggesting he’s available.

It remains to be seen if he’ll start against Fulham tomorrow, but Jesus returning so quickly from injury is no surprise to those who work with him at Arsenal.

The Brazilian’s attitude towards his rehab tells you all you need to know about him as a player and person.

Speaking about his recovery, Dean said: “I remember talking to people around his previous knee injury last season obviously a much more serious one that he suffered at the World Cup.

“One thing everybody said to me was the way he is as a character, is someone says to him, ‘Right, it’s two weeks until you’re running again’, he’ll say, ‘No, ten days’.

“If someone says it’s two months until he’s back on a pitch, he’ll say, ‘No, a month and a half’.

“He’s always looking to push those boundaries and sort of exceed expectations in that sense.

“So, based on that, it’s not really a surprise that he is from what we see yesterday and from this evidence slightly ahead of schedule.

“Although, what I would say is that schedule has never been nailed down to any of us publicly or indeed privately.”

Arsenal fans might not want Jesus to rush back from injury as quickly as he tries to, but it’s a positive that Arteta is confident he can feature tomorrow.

Nketiah has deputised well in his absence but the Brazilian suits Arteta’s tactics so well that it’s a big boost that he’s available.

His determination to get back to full fitness and get involved again is a hugely positive sign.