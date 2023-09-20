Journalist shares what Declan Rice was doing in Arsenal training ahead tonight’s CL match

Journalist Charles Watts took a moment to describe what Declan Rice did in Arsenal training ahead of their Champions League return.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that the whole Arsenal squad were in very good spirits ahead of the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And in particular he pointed out that Declan Rice took a moment to appreciate his first taste of the Champions League experience.

Watts said: “So yesterday was the final training session at London Colney, Arsenal looking in very good spirits.

“You saw all of them were inspecting the Champions League ball.

“Someone gave Declan Rice the Champions League ball and you saw Declan sort of pick it up, look at it, and you could see the excitement in his face.

“They are all like school boys, they are like us as fans, ready for the Champions League.”

It’s bound to be a special night at the Emirates and this is the exact platform Declan Rice signed up for.

Arsenal fans will be the first to tell you that they’ve missed the competition for too long.

Rice is raring to go for Arsenal in the Champions League

Although Rice seems unlikely to be rotated tonight, Mikel Arteta does have some selection calls to make.

Gabriel Martinelli will miss the game and therefore you would expect one of Leandro Trossard or Reiss Nelson to come in.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The former was brilliant against Everton on Sunday but may be saved for the North London Derby.

Of course there’s also forgotten man Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta has an Arsenal squad brimming with talent and he’ll be hoping that Rice and his teammates start their Champions League campaign without fault.

PSV Eindhoven have proved tricky opposition for Arsenal in the past and will of course have a point to prove themselves.

However, on a historic night at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, fans will surely be confident of a win.