The latest news has reported what Bayern Munich intend to do if they cannot sign Harry Kane this summer, and it’s not great news for Tottenham fans.

Reports have suggested that Bayern Munich have made two bids for Harry Kane already. These bids have apparently not met Tottenham’s valuation of the player.

Now, SPORTBILD journalist Christian Falk has reported what Bayern Munich will do if Spurs won’t agree a transfer this summer.

Apparently, if Spurs won’t agree to sell Kane this window, then Bayern will think about waiting to get Kane as a free agent in 2024. If this is the case they will try to sign Julian Alvarez or Dusan Vlahovic on loan this summer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bayern very keen on Harry Kane

It is no shock that Bayern Munich are very keen on signing Harry Kane this summer.

Despite Spurs struggling and lacking a lot of creativity last season, Kane still managed to score 30 goals in the Premier League.

He is one of the best strikers on the planet, so it is not a shock to see him linked to a European giant like Bayern Munich.

At the German club, the 29 year-old would definitely manage to win his first trophy and he could also be the key to them winning the Champions League.

With the England international only having one-year left on his current deal, it feels like a clever idea from Bayern to loan in a striker for a season so that they can wait for their top target should they need to do so.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Spurs need to have a big season if they do keep Kane at the club. They need to convince the Tottenham legend that they can battle near the top.

If they don’t then the forward may think about moving on and if they lost him on a free transfer this would be shocking for them.