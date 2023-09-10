Journalist shares what Aston Villa sources are now saying about Youri Tielemans

Journalist Dean Jones has insisted that Youri Tielemans was signed as a squad player for Aston Villa, which explains his lack of minutes so far this season.

Jones had been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared what he’s been told about Tielemans.

Tielemans is yet to start a Premier League game under Unai Emery this season after making the switch to the Midlands over the summer.

The 26-year-old left Leicester City on a free transfer after being relegated from England’s top flight.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Tielemans didn’t enjoy the best campaign at the King Power Stadium but he had impressed beforehand.

Yet, he’s been limited to substitute appearances for Aston Villa so far, with his only start coming in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Hibernian.

But Jones claims that Tielemans wasn’t signed to become a regular starter at Villa.

What Aston Villa sources are now saying about Youri Tielemans

Speaking to GMS, Jones shared what he’s been told about Tielemans’ situation at Villa Park.

“From what I’m told it’s got nothing to do with not grafting enough, he was signed as a squad player to add depth and quality to a squad that had just qualified for European football,” the journalist said.

“You look at the make-up of that Villa midfield with Luiz, Kamara and McGinn, there aren’t many players that are going to come in and go ahead of them in the pecking order.

“I understand that, because he’s a high-profile name and has a background in the Premier League, a lot of people expect him to come in and make a splash. And his minutes definitely don’t reflect that.

“But Tielemans dropped off over the last year or so at Leicester and while he definitely has high expectations of himself, he was never a shoo-in for a spot in the starting XI.

“His aim has to be to get in there, but expecting it to happen in the first four weeks of a season is a bit too much.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s still early days in terms of Tielemans’ Villa career but he faces a tough task if he wants to break into Emery’s side.

Indeed, the likes of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara have all impressed under Emery’s guidance so far.

Nevertheless, Villa face a long season ahead and will have to navigate a packed fixture schedule with the Europa Conference League group stages just around the corner.

Tielemans will undoubtedly get his chance to impress at some stage and he’s already providing Emery with a quality option from the bench.