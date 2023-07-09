Journalist shares what Arsenal’s next intention is in the transfer market after Declan Rice

Arsenal might have been super busy in the transfer window already but there could yet be more new faces coming in soon.

The Gunners have moved to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while Jurrien Timber completed his medicals over the weekend and Declan Rice is believed to be close to officially signing.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That will take Arsenal’s spending above the £200m mark.

But according to journalist Tom Canton, the spending spree might not be over and amid reports Ivan Fresneda is being looked at again, the Football.London journalist has confirmed the club does want a right-back.

“There’s been suggestions that Arsenal’s interest in a right-back might not actually be there. But it’s certainly something I’ve been informed of that a right-back is on the agenda. There’s been talk of Jeremie Frimpong and now the links again with Ivan Fresneda,” Canton said.

“Whether or not Arsenal move for a right-back remains to be seen. But the interest is still very much there and if an opportunity arrives for the club then they will try and take that.”

Always on the lookout

Arsenal are making waves this summer and you have to take your hat off to Edu and the recruitment team so far.

However, the club cannot stand still and it’s little wonder they are looking at yet more signings. The name of Fresneda coming up once more is interesting. The Spaniard is a real talent but would surely not be a regular starter for the Gunners.

Fresneda, though, could be one for the future and Arsenal could well get a bargain buy here. Certainly, as Canton says, it looks like the Gunners aren’t done just yet.