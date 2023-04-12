Journalist shares update on Rob Holding's Arsenal future this summer











Rob Holding has suddenly become a regular for Arsenal in the Premier League, but the Englishman has barely played for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had any problems with his defence for most parts of this campaign. Aaron Ramsdale has been an ever-present in the league, while Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko have formed a sensational partnership at the back.

Holding has had to look in from the outside for long periods, but he has got an opportunity now following Saliba’s injury, and he has done a decent job so far.

Journalist says Rob Holding will not leave Arsenal despite limited playing time

Rob Holding is one of Arsenal‘s most popular members even though he doesn’t play a lot.

The Englishman, who joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers for just £2 million (BBC) back in 2016, has been a fine servant for the club, but he’s nowhere near the first choice now.

Holding has started just three games in the Premier League this season – all of which have come since Saliba picked up a back injury last month.

Many felt Holding will leave Arsenal this summer in search of regular game time, but Dean Jones has claimed that the 27-year-old is not even thinking of leaving because there will be plenty of opportunities next season.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “He’s not going to be looking for a move because I think he’s still got a role to play in that team, especially with the number of competitions they’ll be in and the amount of games they’ll have next season.

“I still feel he might actually be quite important.”

TBR View:

Holding is definitely not a bad player to have in the squad.

The Englishman is a real team player – the Amazon documentary showed that. He is loved by everyone behind the scenes at Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta really likes him as well.

On the pitch, Holding is not as bad as some people make him out to be. He is excellent in the air and not too bad with his feet too. He is a fine player and is more than a decent backup for Saliba.

Holding’s contract expires next year but Arsenal have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

