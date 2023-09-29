Journalist shares the real extent of William Saliba’s latest Arsenal injury

Arsenal could be without a number of key players for tomorrow’s game with Bournemouth as Mikel Arteta battles an injury crisis.

The Gunners are likely to be without key players like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while question marks remain over others, such as Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

And tonight, Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel has provided a bit of a worrying update when it comes to the injury for Saliba.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR AgencyGetty Images

William Saliba injury potentially more serious than first thought

Taking to social media tonight, Mokbel revealed the following issue when it comes to Saliba and the other Arsenal injury worries, including Saka.

“William Saliba’s ‘knock’ is a foot problem; Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka should be okay but two big games (Lens and Man City) on the horizon maybe a factor in team selection for Bournemouth,” Mokbel wrote on X.

Huge blow

Arsenal are having a bit of a nightmare at the moment with injuries and their season could end up being derailed before it really gets going.

This update on Saliba suggests that there is something a bit more underlying than just a knock or fitness issues, as had been suggested. The term ‘foot problem’ hints that something might be bothering Saliba that needs sorting out in more detail.

Saliba is said to be among four, or maybe even six, first-teamers who missed training today ahead of the clash with Bournemouth.

If the £27m signing is to be out, then it leaves a huge gap at the back for the Gunners to fill. Saliba is one of the best defenders in the league right now and it will take some backfilling.

Mikel Arteta must be cursing his luck right now. If any more of these injury problems are any more serious, then Arteta will be seriously kicking himself heading towards the international break again.