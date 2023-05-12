Journalist shares the percentage chance of Declan Rice staying at West Ham this summer, it's just changed











There’s a 20 per cent chance of Arsenal’s top transfer target, Declan Rice, staying at his current club this summer according to Toby Cudworth.

It has been reported by The Times that Mikel Arteta really wants Rice to join Arsenal this summer, but it’s now looking more and more likely that he’s going to stay at West Ham.

The player is apparently open to a move to Arsenal, but his current club are apparently looking for £120m for the player, and that may put off any suitors.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Cudworth has stated that he once thought there was a zero per cent chance of Rice staying at West Ham this summer, but now, he thinks there’s a 20% chance he could be playing in Claret next season.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

20% chance Rice stays

The journalist shared what he knows about the Arsenal target.

“Do we think that Rice is going to be priced out of a move again?” The host asked.

“I think he could be priced out of an Arsenal move, but when Chelsea are tracking you are you ever priced out of a move?” Bailey said.

“Well I would have said the chances of Rice staying at West Ham this summer were zero, but now I think it could be a 20 per cent chance because it’s a lot of money even for a team like Chelsea. Do Chelsea really need to sign Rice above all of their other targets? Surely the answer to that is no,” Cudworth said.

Delaying the inevitable

West Ham may price Rice out of a move this summer, but they’re only delaying the inevitable at this point.

Indeed, the midfielder wants to play Champions League football one day, and he will be leaving West Ham at some point.

Rice’s value is at its highest right now due to his contract situation, and while West Ham could still cash-in next summer, they won’t be able to command a fee anywhere near what they could get this summer.

West Ham may end up being stubborn here, but perhaps they would be wise to let the player leave at this juncture.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all