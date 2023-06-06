Journalist shares real reason why Tottenham have picked Postecoglou over Luis Enrique











Tottenham Hotspur have picked Ange Postecoglou as their new manager ahead of Luis Enrique.

Spurs have been on the hunt for a new boss for over two months now. They were linked with over a dozen names to replace Antonio Conte, and after such a long wait, Spurs fans can now welcome the new manager.

However, as good as Postecoglou is, some feel he isn’t quite as accomplished as Luis Enrique. That makes you wonder why Daniel Levy has gone down this route – Dean Jones has shed some light on the situation on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Why Tottenham have picked Ange Postecoglou over Luis Enrique

The Tottenham job is a very difficult one, isn’t it?

Two proven winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte walked into Daniel Levy’s office, confident of breaking Spurs’ trophy drought which has now stretched to over 15 years, but both of them failed.

The next ideal candidate would’ve been someone who played attacking football and has proven his quality as a manager at the top level with top players.

Luis Enrique definitely checked that box, but Spurs decided to ignore him. Jones explains why.

He said: “One of the reasons Spurs see Postecoglou as a better fit right now than Luis Enrique is the makeup of the squad.

“This is not about who they think is necessarily the best of the two, it is about who can make the biggest impression on this particular squad and change the club’s profile in the shortest time. The current players do not work in a Luis Enrique style as easily as they could for Postecoglou, I have been told about this a few times from different contacts.

“If you are going to bring in Luis Enrique then you have to pour a lot of money in and accept it may take time to overhaul the playing staff, but I get the impression they have more belief in what Ange could do next season.

“I personally think he’s a risky appointment but we shall see what this week holds, because he will have his own concerns and questions.”

Tottenham pick Ange Postecoglou over Luis Enrique – Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TBR View:

Giving Ange Postecoglou the Tottenham job is a huge risk, but it’s a risk worth taking for Tottenham.

The Australian has done a truly fantastic job at Celtic. It’s not just the football he plays or the trophies he has won there, but it’s also the way he has connected with the fan base.

Spurs haven’t had that since Mauricio Pochettino left the club, and they’ll all be hoping that can come back with Postecooglou next season.

Luis Enrique, on the other hand, may well become an option again for Spurs in the future if things don’t work out for Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Show all