Journalist shares Philippe Clement update as he prepares for Rangers debut

Glasgow Rangers finally have a new manager in place as Philippe Clement takes the Ibrox reins.

Rangers had been looking for a new boss after relieving Michael Beale of his Ibrox duties in wake of some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Plenty of coaches were linked with the Rangers hotseat over the past couple of weeks. In the end, the Ibrox camp went with Clement.

Dean Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, has given his verdict on the Belgian taking the Rangers reins, also sharing the good things he has heard about him.

Having spoken to contacts, he believes Clement will be capable of pushing the Ibrox outfit to another level as they seek a return to titles and cups.

“The manager has a very good track record at some clubs that you could take seriously,” said Jones. “He knows what it’s going to take to be successful at a club like Rangers.

“There’s not an immediate attachment to the support base, but he is coming in at a time when he has got an opportunity to take the team in one direction. Things have been so bad recently that, surely, this team can only move upwards.

“I think Rangers really need this appointment to be right because there have been a lot of changes in the last few years, and they need some consistency.

“From what I’ve heard of him so far, his personality and coaching credentials can really push Rangers back to where they expect to be, which is challenging to win the Scottish Premiership.”

The 49-year-old has penned a contract at Rangers which will keep him at Ibrox until 2027, according to Sky Sports.

His first game in charge of Rangers will be against Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

Our view

Plenty of names were doing the rounds with regards to the Rangers job. Clement is arguably the best option for the Ibrox club, all things considered.

Clement’s record is particularly impressive. He has won seven trophies, including four Belgian titles, and has considerable European experience.

The pressure at Rangers is intense, so it’s important to know all about successful title challenges. For that reason, Clement is certainly a good choice at Ibrox.

In addition, Clement was a free agent, so Rangers didn’t have to pay compensation to another club for his services.