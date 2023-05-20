Journalist shares percentage chance of Declan Rice staying at West Ham, it’s changed again











Arsenal and Chelsea may be losing ground in the race to sign Declan Rice this summer.

It’s no secret that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are incredibly keen to bring Rice to the Emirates this summer, with The Times reporting that the England international is the Gunners’ top target.

There’s now a 40 per cent chance the Arsenal target stays at West Ham according to Toby Cudworth.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist was discussing the West Ham midfielder’s future amid a number of strong links away, and he says that there is now a 40% chance that Rice stays.

Interestingly, it wasn’t too long ago that the journalist gave Rice a 20% chance of remaining at the London Stadium, but after reaching the Europa Conference League final, Cudworth believes that Rice could be staying.

40% chance

Cudworth gave his verdict on Rice’s future.

“He could now win a European trophy with West Ham. I think the chances of him staying at West Ham for another 12 months, last week I said it was 20%, before that it was zero. I would now bump that up to 40%. If we win the final I would say he’s more likely to stay, I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion, put it that way,” Cudworth said.

Why not

It’s been stated for ages that Declan Rice would be leaving West Ham this summer, but if the Hammers do win the Conference League, what’s the argument against staying one more year?

Rice is well on his way to becoming a West Ham legend, and one last crack at the Europa League next term could tempt him into staying.

Yes, he wants to play in the Champions League for a huge club, but at the age of just 24, he doesn’t need to rush to a club like Arsenal or Chelsea.

Rice is still likely to leave this summer, but we can see the rationale behind his decision if he decides to stay.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Antony of Manchester United in action with Declan Rice of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on May 7, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

