Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane still believes that he could break a Premier League record even if he leaves this summer according to journalist Rahman Osman.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Bayern Munich have made a bid for Harry Kane. Other reports suggest that the player would be keen on the move.

LondonNewsOnline journalist Osman reported the latest on how Kane feels about the situation. The Tottenham striker only has one year left on his deal.

Osman tweeted: “Been told too that Kane is confident that in the case he has to move abroad for a couple of seasons, he’d still be good enough to return and still get Alan Shearer’s all-time record, so really it’s all about the fee or risk Levy wants to take.”

Journalist on how Harry Kane feels about moving

This latest update from the journalist is big news. Many fans feel like Harry Kane is desperate to break the Premier League record that Alan Shearer has. The former Newcastle striker holds the record for the most goals scored in Premier League history.

Kane is currently 47 goals behind Shearer. With the amount he scores, there is no doubt that he could achieve this very soon.

Despite Spurs being very poor this season, Kane was one of few shining lights. He still managed a massively impressive 30 Premier League goals.

With him only 29 years-old, it is no shock to hear that he believes he could still break the record if he moves. Kane could no doubt head to Bundesliga, win a couple of trophies and head back to England to break the record.

He is a world-class striker and there is no doubting that he has a lot of years to go in his career at the very highest level. This sort of plan could be perfect for him. He could finally win some trophies and also continue to demolish Premier League records further down the line.